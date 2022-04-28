Baku says Azerbaijan-Armenia peace treaty will serve development of integration in S. Caucasus

Baku says Azerbaijan-Armenia peace treaty will serve development of integration in S. Caucasus

Baku says Azerbaijan-Armenia peace treaty will serve development of integration in S. Caucasus

+ ↺ − 16 px

The signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia will serve the development of integration in the South Caucasus, said Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

He made the comments at an international conference on “South Caucasus: Development and Cooperation” held in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The presidential aide reiterated Azerbaijan’s readiness to sign a peace treaty with Armenia.

“Azerbaijan, for its part, is ready to sign a peace treaty and favors the negotiation process,” he noted.

However, Hajiyev stressed that Armenia is still refraining from concrete steps which will benefit it.

News.Az