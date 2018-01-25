Baku says can provide more detailed facts about Armenian leadership's responsibility for Khojaly genocide

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Considering the fact that Armenian leadership and Armenian Foreign Ministry suffer from institutional memory problems or amnesia, we would like to remind them about the statement of Armenia’s then-Defense Minister and current President, Serzh Sargsyan made to British journalist Thomas de Waal."

The statement came from spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev.

According to him, on the 172nd page of Thomas De Waal's book 'Black Garden: Armenia and Azerbaijan through Peace and War Sargsyan was quoted by the British journalist Thomas de Waal, as saying, “[b]efore Khojali, the Azerbaijanis thought that ... the Armenians were people who could not raise their hand against the civilian population. We were able to break that [stereotype]”.

"In his statement Thomas de Waal also said there is a recording of this interview," the spokesman noted.

He reminded that the brother of Armenia's national hero, terrorist Monte Melkonian Markar Melkonian would later describe on the 213-214th pages of the book 'My Brother's Book: An American's Fateful Journey to Armenia' how some residents of Khojaly had nearly reached safety after fleeing almost six miles but “[Armenian] soldiers chased them down”.

"The soldiers, he continues, 'then unsheathed the knives they had carried on their hips for so long, and began stabbing'," Hikmat Hajiyev noted.



He added that in line with the current international law, along with the Armenian Republic, the people in military and political leadership of Armenia also bear responsibility for the Khojaly tragedy, which is an act of genocide and a crime against humanity.



"If the Armenian military and political leadership finds courage to bear testimony and if an international tribunal on Khojaly genicide is organized, more detailed facts including testimonies of witnesses and forensic judgments proving their criminal responsibility in relation to Khojaly genocide can be provided within the framework of the investigation carried out by Azerbaijan's prosecution bodies," the Hikmat Hajiyev concluded.

News.Az

News.Az