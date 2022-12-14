Baku says claims of alleged closure of Shusha-Lachin road by Azerbaijan ‘baseless’

+ ↺ − 16 px

The claims that the Shusha-Lachin Road was closed by Azerbaijan, and with this, there is a possibility of emergence of a humanitarian crisis, are baseless, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesman for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

Hajizada was responding to the claims voiced by spokespersons of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, U.S. Department of State and the EU, Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

Unlike Armenia, which constantly hinders the opening of all transport and communication routes in the region, the Azerbaijani side, in accordance with its obligations, has reconstructed the Lachin road over the past two years and created ample conditions for the use of the road for humanitarian purposes, noted the spokesman.

“All in all, ignorance of the illegal economic activity, looting of natural resources and environmental damage that has been perpetrated in the mentioned territories for the past 30 years, as well as the use of Lachin road for both military provocations and illegal economic activity contrary to paragraph 6 of the Trilateral Statement, is an indication of a biased approach by these countries. Also, disregard to the mine terror committed against the civilian population in the territories of Azerbaijan by using the Lachin road is a source of serious concern,” Hajizada said.

He emphasized that the protests by Azerbaijani civil society and environmental activists on the Shusha-Lachin Road in the last few days is the result of the legitimate dissatisfaction of the Azerbaijani society against the mentioned illegal activities, and this position should be respected. “The purpose is not to block any road, and civilian vehicles can move freely in both directions.”

Regarding the humanitarian situation in the region, Hajizada stated that the Azerbaijani side is ready to meet the humanitarian needs of the Armenian residents living in its territories.

News.Az