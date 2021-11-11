Baku says creation of Zangazur corridor will further strengthen regional cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The creation of new communications and transport corridors in the region, including the very important Zangazur corridor, will further strengthen cooperation and increase the trade turnover, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said Thursday, News.Az reports.

Speaking at a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Turkic Council member states in Istanbul, the top diplomat said Azerbaijan hopes that partner countries will also benefit from the opportunities to be created.

The minister recalled that on November 8, Azerbaijan celebrated the first anniversary of historic Victory.

“After the end of the conflict, Azerbaijan has entered the post-conflict reconstruction and restoration stage. From now on, the processes in the region will develop on the basis of new realities,” he said.

“In accordance with the joint statements signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, and January 11, 2021, concrete activities have been started to open transport communications in the region,” the top diplomat added.

Minister Bayramov said transport, communications and infrastructure projects meet the interests of all participating states. “I’m sure that this will contribute to peace, security and development in the region and open up new opportunities for the entire Turkic world and other countries.”

News.Az