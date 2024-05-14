Baku says direct talks with Yerevan yield positive results

+ ↺ − 16 px

Direct talks between Baku and Yerevan bring positive results, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Ian Borg, OSCE Chair-in-Office, Malta’s Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade, in Baku, FM Bayramov pointed out that several steps towards peace-building between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been taken over the past six months.“ The beginning of the border delimitation and demarcation process between the two countries and the return of four villages occupied since the 1990s to Azerbaijan can be seen as progress,” the top diplomat added.

