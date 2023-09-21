Baku says early conclusion of peace with Yerevan is better for wider region

Baku says early conclusion of peace with Yerevan is better for wider region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku supports the peace agenda and believes that finalizing a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia is better for the wider region, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, told Euronews, News.Az reports.

Hajiyev noted that Azerbaijan also supports the concept of the integrated South Caucasus region.

“Azerbaijan is also supporting the concept of the integrated region of Caucasus and within that process, of course, in a vote in the court of Armenia, instead of searching and seeking the territorial claims of the neighboring countries, Armenia should also seek good neighborly relations with the neighboring countries,” he added.

News.Az