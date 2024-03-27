Baku says EU-Armenia-US conference contradicts confidence-building in region

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU-Armenia-US joint conference runs contrary to promoted and much-needed confidence-building in the region, said Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

He was responding to the media inquiry on a joint EU-Armenia-US conference to be held on 5 April 2024 in Brussels, News.Az reports.

“Such actions by the EU and US clearly have a one-sided and biased character and are based on a double-standard approach. The mentioned conference is not conducted in a fully transparent manner, lacks regional inclusivity, and runs contrary to promoted and much-needed confidence-building and integrity in the region. It creates new dividing lines and so-called spheres of influence in the region instead of encouraging the Armenian side to negotiate in good faith,” Hajizada said.

“Given the revanchist mood in Armenia, such an open pro-Armenian public manifestation by Washington and Brussels might create a dangerous illusion in Armenia that the EU and US are going to support Armenia in its possible renewed provocations against Azerbaijan. In such a case, the EU and US will share responsibility for any possible destabilizing action by Armenia,” he added.

The spokesperson once again called upon all sides to refrain from steps that are counterproductive to the peace efforts and can trigger new waves of escalation and tension in the region when there is a unique window of opportunity to reach lasting peace, stability, and security based upon fundamental norms and principles of international law.

News.Az