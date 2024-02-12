Baku says EU monitoring mission in Armenia becomes agent of "binoculars diplomacy"

Baku says EU monitoring mission in Armenia becomes agent of "binoculars diplomacy"

The EU Monitoring Mission in Armenia (EUMA) has essentially become an agent of “binoculars diplomacy” facilitating the visits of different European officials and unofficial delegations to the border areas, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said in a statement on Monday, News.Az reports.

“All such visits, without exception, are used for disseminating anti-Azerbaijani hate and replicating unfounded Azerbaijan-phobia,” the ministry noted.

On 12 February, EU Ambassador Peter Michalko was summoned to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, a serious concern was reiterated with regard to the activities of the EU Monitoring Mission in Armenia (EUMA) that contradict initial agreements with respect to this mission and activities.

It was noted that contrary to its declared purposes of contributing to stability in the region and confidence between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the mission is being widely exploited as an anti-Azerbaijani propaganda tool.

“Moreover, the recent case of prevention of an attempt of illegal crossing through the areas of responsibility of the EUMA casts a serious shadow over the declared tasks of the Mission.

Such concerning actions by no means conform with the declared goals of EUMA of contributing to trust and confidence as a neutral actor,” the ministry added.

