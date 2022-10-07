Baku says French FM’s one-sided and irresponsible statement causes bewilderment

+ ↺ − 16 px

The one-sided and irresponsible statement voiced by French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna on the background of the efforts of French President Emmanuel Macron to promote the process of achieving peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is bewildering, Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, said on Friday, News.Az reports.

Abdullayeva was commenting on Colonna's answer to the question from a pro-Armenian member of the French National Assembly about accusations against Azerbaijan and providing more support to Armenia, expressed solidarity with the Armenian people and made completely unfounded calls against Azerbaijan.

The spokesperson said it is not the first time that French officials have demonstrated a one-sided and pro-Armenian position.

"The fact that Minister Colonna did not call for the investigation of the numerous war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Armenian side so far does not go unnoticed. Unfortunately, in the last 30 years, not a single appeal has been made by French officials regarding the war crimes committed by Armenia. The reason is clear to us, but it would be good if the official of a country that is the leading force of Europe, acts as a guardian of international legal principles, and wants to be a mediator in the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, takes a neutral, impartial and fair position," she noted.

"In general, against the backdrop of French President Emmanuel Macron's efforts to contribute to the process of achieving peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the unilateral and irresponsible statement of Minister Catherine Colonna causes misunderstanding," the spokesperson said.

"We would also like to note that in a few days the 2nd anniversary of the missile attack of the Armenian armed forces on the second largest city of Azerbaijan, Ganja, which claimed the lives of dozens of civilians, will take place. No one has been brought to justice from the Armenian side for this war crime. We invite the French foreign minister to make an appeal to the Armenian side on this sad occasion," Abdullayeva added.

