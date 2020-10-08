Baku says German FM’s statement calling for ceasefire, putting pressure on Azerbaijan ‘deeply regrettable’

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas's statement calling for a ceasefire and putting pressure on Azerbaijan is deeply regrettable and surprising, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The ministry noted that calls for a unilateral ceasefire do not serve to resolve the conflict, but to maintain the status quo based on occupation.

“One of the members of the Bundestag rightly addressed the German Foreign Minister with the question that “the ceasefire was not a solution to the problem”. Armenia, the aggressor state, must be put under pressure,” read the statement.

Baku pointed out that the activities of the Minsk Group, of which Germany is a member, lasted for almost 30 years and did not serve to turn the ceasefire into a lasting peace, the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and the return of Azerbaijani IDPs to their native lands.

“No serious measures have been taken to implement the requirements of 4 UN Security Council resolutions on the immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan,” it added.

Baku also said that despite repeated appeals to Germany as a member of the OSCE and the Minsk Group, this country has not been particularly active in resolving the conflict.

“The EU-Azerbaijan Partnership Priorities document sets out the EU's support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty. Germany, the EU's leading country, seems unaware of the document,” the statement said. “Therefore, ceasefire calls must be accompanied by a plan for the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in accordance with the requirements of UN Security Council Resolution 853. Only then can the ceasefire become a lasting peace.”

The ministry stated that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces is carrying out counter-attacks on its territory in response to the Armenian aggression.

The withdrawal of Armenian troops from Azerbaijani territories and is putting an end to the occupation is a legitimate demand of the Azerbaijani people, it noted.

“We consider the statement about any pressure on Azerbaijan in the current situation unfair,” Baku said, calling on Germany to put pressure on Armenia and take a fair position to ensure the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

News.Az