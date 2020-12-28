Baku says GUAM is important platform to strengthen regional security

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Organization for Democracy and Economic Development – GUAM is an important regional platform to promote democracy, strengthen regional security and foster sustainable development, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

He made the remarks Monday at a virtual meeting of the GUAM Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

“Azerbaijan’s Chairmanship in GUAM comes to an end. In many senses, it has been a challenging year. Now it is a time to take stock of our cooperation and look to the future,” Minister Bayramov said.

He noted that the GUAM is gaining an increasingly prominent role in the system of international relations.

“There is a growing interest to our work from partner countries and organizations. We are confident that there is potential to exploit for a greater efficiency and synergy benefits,” the top diplomat added.

The Azerbaijani minister stressed that positive developments have also taken place in terms of interagency collaboration.

“The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between GUAM and the Organization for Cooperation of Railways. Draft MoU with the UN Office on Drugs and Narcotics (UNODC) is almost finalized and hopefully will be signed soon,” he said.

News.Az