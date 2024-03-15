Baku says historic chance exists for peace treaty with Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A historic chance has emerged for signing a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, said Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov.

FM Bayramov made the remarks at a press conference following the ninth trilateral meeting with his Turkish and Georgian counterparts in Baku, News.Az reports.

“Today, along with other issues, I shared information about the post-conflict situation with Armenia, reconstruction and construction work, the return of internally displaced persons and mine clearance,” he said.

“Following the restoration of our country's territorial integrity, a historic opportunity for peace with Armenia has arisen, and Azerbaijan is taking all necessary steps to realize this goal. The international community must take positive actions to deflect Armenia from revanchist notions and promote discussions,” the top diplomat added.

News.Az