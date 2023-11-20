Baku says international community failed to react to Armenia’s illegal arms trafficking through Azerbaijani territory

+ ↺ − 16 px

The international community has failed to react to the fact that Armenia illegally transported weapons through the territory of Azerbaijan over the past years, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said at a briefing on Monday.

“For more than 30 years, Armenia has not only occupied Azerbaijani territories but also placed its military equipment and machinery here,” the spokesperson said.

Hajizada noted that the 30-year occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan and the 44-day war that followed it drew attention to the military presence and illegal activities of the Armenian armed forces in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan.

“Armenia imported weapons, purchasing them without the consent of exporting states. Moreover, the Armenian side was engaged in the modification of numbers and markings, as well as the transportation of weapons,” he added.

