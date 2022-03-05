Baku says it favors restoration of peace and stability in region

Azerbaijan advocates the restoration of peace and stability in the region, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Saturday.

The Azerbaijani minister made the remarks at a joint briefing with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

A new reality that emerged in the region is an opportunity for Yerevan, FM Bayramov said, urging Armenia’s military-political leadership to decide on taking advantage of this opportunity.

The top diplomat noted that the positions of Azerbaijan and Turkiye are based on the principles of international law. Bayramov added that Baku and Ankara continue to coordinate their actions towards normalizing ties with Yerevan.

News.Az