Baku says it’s ‘unreasonable’ to talk about visa-free regime between Azerbaijan, Armenia

Baku says it’s ‘unreasonable’ to talk about visa-free regime between Azerbaijan, Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva clarified the issue related to the visas between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"First of all, it is important to establish diplomatic relations between the countries to talk about visits of citizens and visa-free regime between Azerbaijan and Armenia," Abdullayeva said.

"An international agreement on the regulation of trips has not been signed between the two countries. So, at this stage, it is unreasonable to talk about a mutual visa-free regime," the spokesperson added.

News.Az