Baku says misuse of Lachin road contradict provisions of trilateral statement

The misuse of the Lachin road is contrary to the provisions of the trilateral statement of November 2020, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a briefing for representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited to the country, News.Az reports.

“We would like to inform the diplomats about numerous cases of misuse of the Lachin road and cases of law violations. All this runs contrary to the provisions of the tripartite statement. It is important to have a common understanding of this case,” the minister stated.

