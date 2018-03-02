Baku says Nalbandian tries to justify Armenia’s failed foreign policy for internal audience

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s foreign minister, with his lies, tries to justify his country’s foreign policy for internal audience in the pre-election period, Hikmat Hajiyev, spoke

He noted that the ways and principles of settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict are no secret to anyone; the conflict should be resolved within the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan and on the basis of the UN Security Council resolutions and the Helsinki Final Act.

In order to evade the responsibility for military aggression and ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijan, Armenia abuses and distorts the principle of people’s right to self-determination, Hajiyev stressed.

“This claim by the Armenian foreign minister has nothing to do with people’s right to self-determination prescribed in the UN Charter, the 1975 Helsinki Final Act of the Organization of Security and Cooperation in Europe (later OSCE) and other international documents,” he said.

The spokesman underlined that there is no basis for the application of the principle of self-determination in relation to cases of gross violation of international law, including mandatory rules that prohibit the threat or use of force against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

“Paragraph 8 of the Helsinki Final Act has determined the principle of self-determination in accordance with the UN Charter, the norms and principles of international law, particularly with territorial integrity. It would be more beneficial for Armenia to participate more seriously and responsibly in substantive and logical negotiations on the settlement of the conflict rather than engage in such unnecessary propaganda,” Hajiyev added.

