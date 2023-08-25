Baku says no date set for next meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs

Baku says no date set for next meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs

+ ↺ − 16 px

The exact date of the next meeting between Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan is still unknown, said Aykhan Hajizada, Foreign Ministry spokesperson, News.Az reports.

He said that the process of peace negotiations between Baku and Yerevan continues.

"Currently, the process is ongoing. On August 24, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov touched upon this issue at a joint press conference with his Belgian counterpart Hadja Lahbib. There is currently no information about new meetings,” Hajizada added.

The spokesperson confirmed that Armenia has made new proposals to Azerbaijan regarding the peace agreement.

Recall that the last meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia took place on July 25 in Moscow.

News.Az