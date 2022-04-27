Baku says normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations will serve interests of entire region
The normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia will serve the interests of the entire region, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.
He was speaking at a joint press conference with his Georgian counterpart Ilia Darchiashvili in Baku on Wednesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.
The minister noted that Georgia also favors the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations.
“The South Caucasus is our common home. Our relations with Georgia can be used as a model, an example of successful cooperation,” he added.
FM Bayramov stressed that there are conditions for starting the work of the joint Azerbaijan-Armenia border delimitation commission in the near future.