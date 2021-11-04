Baku says ties with Yerevan to normalize after border delimitation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia will normalize after the border delimitation is over, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The top diplomat made the remarks Thursday at the Emerging Post-COVID-19 Global Order panel session, held on the sidelines of the 8th Global Baku Forum under the motto "The World after COVID-19”, News.Az reports.

Minister Bayramov emphasized the important role and great significance of Azerbaijan for neighboring countries.

“Azerbaijan has implemented large-scale infrastructural projects jointly with Turkey and Georgia, thanks to which, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, transportation not only didn’t decrease but has increased,” he said.

The minister also said that the results of the 44-day war [from late Sept. to early Nov.2020, which ended with liberation of Azerbaijani territories from Armenian occupation] opened new horizons for expanding cooperation in the region.

“With the delimitation of the border, relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia will normalize. Not only Azerbaijan and Armenia, but also all countries of the region will benefit from this,” Bayramov added.

Under the auspices of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and with the organization of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19" began its work in the capital of Azerbaijan on November 4 and will last until November 6.

The eighth Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives from more than 40 countries of the world, former heads of state and government, representatives of international and non-governmental organizations, as well as other guests to discuss issues of global importance.

News.Az