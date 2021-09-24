Baku says resolution of Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict opens up new perspectives for regional co-op

The resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict opens up new perspectives for regional cooperation, development and prosperity through normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, said Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Speaking at an annual Ministerial Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Landlocked Developing Countries, Minister Bayramov reminded that the 10 November 2020 joint statement has been further complemented with a trilateral Azerbaijan-Russia-Armenia statement of 11 January 2021, which specifically deals with the opening of communications in the region.

“Restoration of the communications is a win-win situation for all the partners and raises the importance of the wider Caspian Sea geography,” he said.

The top diplomat underlined that the emerging transport hub in our liberated territories will strengthen the position of the entire South Caucasus within the scope of Trans-Eurasian transport projects.

“The new landline – the Zangazur Corridor between Azerbaijan and Turkey will serve as a supplement to the existing trade and transport connectivity,” Minister Bayramov added.

