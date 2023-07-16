Baku says Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement causes disappointment and misunderstanding

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation of July 15, 2023, commenting on the Trilateral Statement and the peace process causes disappointment and misunderstanding,” the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said in response to the Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement, News.Az reports.

The Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry’s commentary in particular says:

“This statement of the Foreign Ministry of Russia contradicts the Declaration on Allied Interaction between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation and the statements of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region.

Russian MFA comments on and setting conditions for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in the context of the fact of recognition of Karabagh as part of Azerbaijan by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, a country that occupied the territories of Azerbaijan for nearly 30 years, is unacceptable.

We remind that Azerbaijan put forward the five basic principles for the establishment of relations with Armenia after the 44-day Patriotic War, the proposal for the peace treaty, as well as the initiative for border delimitation while being the author of all the initial documents in these areas. Currently, Azerbaijan is taking practical steps to advance the peace treaty.

Azerbaijan has also always stayed true to the trilateral statements signed between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia.

Nevertheless, since the first day of the signing of the aforementioned trilateral statement, Armenia has not fulfilled many provisions of the statement, and Russia has not ensured the full implementation of the statement within its obligations.

Despite repeated warnings by Azerbaijan about the facts on utilization of the Lachin road for illegal activities, the transportation of military equipment and landmines from Armenia to the territory of Azerbaijan, the rotation of illegal armed formations, as well as the illegal transportation of third-party citizens to Azerbaijan, no measures were taken to prevent the illegal activity.

Azerbaijan has established the Lachin border checkpoint in accordance with the internal legislation of Azerbaijan as well as the international rules to prevent illegal activities and to ensure transparency. Over the past few months, hundreds of Armenian residents have been allowed to pass through this checkpoint in a well-regulated and transparent manner. Despite this, Armenia has not ceased its provocations against Azerbaijan and opened fire on the checkpoint on June 15, as well as attempted smuggling using the vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in July. In the face of all this, Azerbaijan facilitated the passage of Armenian residents through the ICRC and stated the existing opportunities to meet the possible needs of the Armenian residents through the Aghdam-Khankendi road.

In this context, it is clear that the attempts to politicize the establishment of the Lachin border checkpoint, which is the sovereign right of Azerbaijan, as well as the statements on the alleged humanitarian crisis in the region are baseless.

Notwithstanding the above-mentioned facts, the complete withdrawal of the remnants of the Armenian armed forces existing in the territory of Azerbaijan has not yet been ensured contrary to the 2020 Trilateral Statement, to which the Russian Federation is a party. On the contrary, Armenian armed forces are supported under the supervision of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

It is also well-known that the unhindered communication between the western regions of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is obstructed under various pretexts.

Azerbaijan is interested in ensuring peace in the region and will continue its efforts in this area.”

News.Az