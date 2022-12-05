Baku says third round of talks on draft peace treaty with Yerevan may take place by year-end

The third round of negotiations on a draft peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia may take place by the end of 2022, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Monday.

Bayramov made the remarks at a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, News.Az reports.

The top diplomat noted that the third package of comments from the Azerbaijani side has already been submitted to the Armenian side,

“We think that by the end of this year it will be possible to hold a third round of talks on a draft peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” Bayramov added.

