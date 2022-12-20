Baku says Yerevan continues to promote false narratives about “blocking” of Lachin road

Yerevan continues to promote false narratives about the “blocking” of the Lachin road, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesman for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said on Twitter on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

“Spokesperson of Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to promote false narratives about the road "blockade" and number of Armenians present in Garabag region of Azerbaijan,” the spokesman stated.

“Numerous videos circulated on social media clearly show cars freely passing through the Lachin road,” Hajizada added.

