Baku says Yerevan keeps ignoring its commitments

Azerbaijan’s foreign minister on Friday said Armenia continues to ignore its commitments under the trilateral statement that has opened up new opportunities for the region.

The 44-day Second Karabakh War ended with Azerbaijan’s great victory, and the trilateral statement signed by the Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders marked the beginning of a new post-conflict period, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, a News.Az correspondent reports from the event.

The top diplomat reiterated Azerbaijan’s readiness to normalize ties with Armenia.

As for the ongoing restoration work in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, FM Bayramov said this issue is of paramount importance. He also regarded the mined areas in the liberated territories as a major impediment to the restoration process.

