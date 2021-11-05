Baku says Yerevan must come to terms with new situation in region

Baku says Yerevan must come to terms with new situation in region

Armenia must come to terms that the situation in the region has been changed, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department at the Presidential Administration, said on Friday.

The top official made the statement at the “44-Day Victory Path” conference hosted by ADA University.

Hajiyev said that a new holiday - Victory Day, November 8, has appeared in the calendar of Azerbaijan.

“We are grateful for this to the Azerbaijani army, headed by Supreme Commander of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, to the Azerbaijani people,” he said.

Hajiyev reiterated Azerbaijan’s readiness to establish peaceful relations with Armenia in case that both countries recognize the territorial integrity and sovereignty of each other.

“There is no more conflict. Karabakh is a matter of our internal policy. Armenia must come to terms that the situation in the region has been changed and abandon territorial claims against Azerbaijan,” the presidential aide added.

