Baku says Yerevan should decide its level of participation in COP29

It is up to Armenia to decide its level of participation in the upcoming COP29 climate summit in Baku, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said on Wednesday.

Speaking to journalists, Hajiyev stressed that the decision regarding Armenia’s participation in the international climate conference is solely with Armenia itself, News.Az reports.In July, Azerbaijan extended an invitation to Armenia to join the COP29 summit.The invitation was issued by COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev to Armenia's foreign minister.Azerbaijan was confirmed as the host for COP29 during the COP28 plenary session on December 11, 2023, a decision supported by Eastern European countries, including Armenia.The COP29 conference will focus on critical global climate issues, with nations defining their roles and contributions. Azerbaijan, which signed the Paris Agreement in April 2016, has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 35% by 2030 and 40% by 2050, reaffirming its dedication to the agreement’s objectives.

