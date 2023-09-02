Baku says Yerevan’s accusations nothing but desperate attempt to avoid responsibility

Baku says Yerevan’s accusations nothing but desperate attempt to avoid responsibility

Baku says Yerevan’s accusations nothing but desperate attempt to avoid responsibility

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s accusing Azerbaijan is nothing but a desperate attempt to avoid responsibility, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said on X (formerly known as Twitter), News.Az reports.

“Resorting to a provocation against Azerbaijan for distracting the population from tense situation in Armenia and accusing Azerbaijan, who is a party promoting peace in the region, is nothing but a desperate attempt to avoid responsibility,” Hajizada said.

He stressed that Azerbaijan will continue to take measures to prevent Armenia’s provocations.

Resorting to provocation agnst #Azerbaijan for distracting population from tense situation in ?? & accusing ??, who is a party promoting peace in the region, is nothing but desperate attempt to avoid responsibility.



?? will continue to take measures to prevent such provocations. https://t.co/ioXU8kSbl4 — Aykhan Hajizada (@Aykhanh) September 1, 2023





News.Az