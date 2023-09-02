Baku says Yerevan’s accusations nothing but desperate attempt to avoid responsibility
Armenia’s accusing Azerbaijan is nothing but a desperate attempt to avoid responsibility, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said on X (formerly known as Twitter), News.Az reports.
“Resorting to a provocation against Azerbaijan for distracting the population from tense situation in Armenia and accusing Azerbaijan, who is a party promoting peace in the region, is nothing but a desperate attempt to avoid responsibility,” Hajizada said.
He stressed that Azerbaijan will continue to take measures to prevent Armenia’s provocations.
