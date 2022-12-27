Baku says Yerevan’s non-constructive position hinders progress

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s non-constructive position remains an impediment to achieving progress, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Tuesday, News.az reports.

Negotiations on the restoration of transport and communications links in the region were held at the level of the Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian deputy prime ministers this year, Minister Bayramov said at a year-end press conference.

The top diplomat noted that three meetings on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border delimitation process were also held this year.

“The progress achieved is very little. The reason for this is Armenia's non-constructive position,” he said.

Armenia keeps ignoring its obligations under the trilateral statement, Bayramov said, adding. “The international community is regularly being informed about Armenia’s failure to fulfill its several obligations under the trilateral statement, the presence of illegal Armenian armed detachments on the territory of Azerbaijan, the illegal exploitation of our natural resources, the illegal passage of third countries through the Lachin road, as well as the landmine problem.”

News.Az