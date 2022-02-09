Baku says Yerevan’s preconditions for border delimitation do not contribute to positive dynamics

Baku says Yerevan’s preconditions for border delimitation do not contribute to positive dynamics

Armenia’s preconditions for the launch of the delimitation and demarcation of the state border with Azerbaijan do not contribute to positive dynamics, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Moldovan counterpart Nicu Popescu, Bayramov reiterated Azerbaijan’s readiness to start the process of the border delimitation and demarcation with Armenia without preconditions, a News.Az correspondent reports from the event.

The top diplomat underscored the need to resolve the issue of border delimitation and demarcation for the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan.

“Azerbaijan is ready for the operation of the commission for the boundary delimitation and demarcation without any conditions, but the Armenian side is trying to impose the preconditions for the start of the commission work. Such an approach does not contribute to positive dynamics,” he added.

