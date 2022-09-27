Baku says Yerevan’s provocations impede normalization process

+ ↺ − 16 px

Despite Azerbaijan's numerous efforts to normalize relations with Armenia in the post-conflict period, the opposite side regularly resorted to military provocations, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Tuesday.

Bayramov made the remarks at an event held at the Foreign Ministry on the occasion of September 27 – Remembrance Day, News.Az reports.

The minister noted that the large-scale military provocations committed by Armenia in September are a major impediment to the process of normalizing relations between Baku and Yerevan and undermine peace efforts in the region.

News.Az