Baku saysYerevan still interested in misusing Lachin road
- 26 Feb 2023 00:46
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 182220
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/baku-saysyerevan-still-interested-in-misusing-lachin-road Copied
Armenia is still interested in continuing the misuse of Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told journalists during his visit to the Khojaly genocide memorial on Sunday, News.Az reports.
FM Bayramov noted that there are contradictions in Armenia's approach.
“Armenia refused the offer to establish checkpoints on its border with Azerbaijan,” he added.