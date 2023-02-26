Baku saysYerevan still interested in misusing Lachin road

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia is still interested in continuing the misuse of Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told journalists during his visit to the Khojaly genocide memorial on Sunday, News.Az reports.

FM Bayramov noted that there are contradictions in Armenia's approach.

“Armenia refused the offer to establish checkpoints on its border with Azerbaijan,” he added.

News.Az