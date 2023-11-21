Baku sees no obstacles to signing peace treaty with Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan sees no obstacles to signing a peace treaty with Armenia, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev told local and foreign journalists on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

Noting that Azerbaijan has completely restored its sovereignty and territorial integrity, the presidential aide said: “All the illegal military units of Armenia have been withdrawn from the territory of our country, and we do not see any obstacles for the normalization of relations between the two countries. For that to happen, the Armenian side must realize that the roots of peace are not in Washington, Paris and Brussels, peace is here.”

Hajiyev emphasized that to advance this and achieve serious achievements in this direction, Armenia should look at this region and continue negotiations with Azerbaijan in this regard.

“For us, the war is over and a new reality has emerged in the region. And this reality is based on justice and international law,” he added.

News.Az