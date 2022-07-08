Baku session of conference of heads of diplomatic missions kicks off

Baku session of the conference of heads of diplomatic missions of the Republic of Azerbaijan has started today, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) wrote on Twitter, News.az reports.

The conference is attended by Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, founding rector of the ADA University Hafiz Pashayev.

