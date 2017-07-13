Baku Shipyard management mulls future co-op with US companies

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta has visited Baku Shipyard LLC, says the company’s message posted on its website.

According to the message, the ambassador was informed about the activity of Baku Shipyard and new projects during his meeting with the company’s management, according to AzVision

Prospects of future cooperation between Baku Shipyard and US companies were discussed during the meeting, says the message.

It should be recalled that Baku Shipyard LLC is a joint venture of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, Azerbaijan Investment Company (AIC) and Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd., inaugurated by Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in September 2013.

Main activity of the Baku Shipyard consists of the construction of a variety of vessels ranging from offshore support vessels, general cargo vessels, tug boats, crane vessels, specialized vessels and passengers vessels to tankers. Baku Shipyard also undertakes ship repair and conversion of such vessels.

News.Az

