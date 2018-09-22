Baku Shipyard may start building new vessels

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku shipbuilding factory Baku Shipyard is negotiating with "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company" (Kaspar) CJSC for the construction of new vessels, Baku Shipyard LLC told Trend.

"The long-term work on the renewal of vessels for various purposes has been jointly implemented by the Baku Shipyard and Kaspar company. At the moment, the negotiations are underway on the construction of new crane vessels, harbor tugs and additional oil tankers," the Baku Shipyard company noted.

Baku Shipyard also stated that in parallel with the construction of vessels of Ro-Pax type, the factory is building two RST12C tankers of a new generation. The Kaspar company is the customer of all vessels.

"The construction of the hull of the first tanker has been completed by almost 90 percent, and it is planned to launch it in October of this year for relevant test work. The construction of the hull of the second tanker is also conducted in accordance with the schedule and has been completed by 50 percent. It is planned to complete all work on the construction of these vessels by the end of 2019," the Baku Shipyard stated.

The tankers have been designed for transportation of both crude oil and petroleum products with density up to 1.015 tons per cubic meter, including gasoline, as well as chemical cargoes.

The "Baku Shipyard" LLC is a joint venture of SOCAR, Azerbaijan Investment Company (AIC) and Keppel Offshore & Marine Limited company, and it was opened by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in September 2013.

Keppel company owns 10 percent of the factory's shares and is fully responsible for its management and operation. SOCAR is the largest shareholder of the enterprise with a share of 65 percent, and it is followed by the AIC, which owns a quarter of the shipyard's shares.

The factory has been designed for the construction of a wide range of specialized and commercial vessels, including multi-purpose naval vessels such as platform supply vessels, as well as tankers and cargo vessels. The conditions for ship repair have also been created at the enterprise.

