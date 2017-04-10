Baku Shopping Festival releases its events calendar
Entertainment events as part of the Baku Shopping Festival in the Azerbaijani capital will start today.
Show programs dedicated to the Shopping Festival’s opening will be held simultaneously at 17:00 (UTC/GMT +4) in several shopping and entertainment centers in Baku (28 Mall, Ganjlik Mall, Park Bulvar and Port Baku) and in Icheri Sheher, according to AzVision.
Moreover, a premiere of the Azerbaijani national ballet Koroglu will be held at the Heydar Aliyev Palace at 19:00.
In general, various performances, concerts and entertainment events will be held for guests and residents of Baku during the Shopping Festival.
News.Az