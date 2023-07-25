Baku slams Armenian PM’s allegations about “blockade” as attempt to manipulate international public opinion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dissemination by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of allegations about the “blockade,” while turning a blind eye to the activities of the International Red Cross Committee in the region, passage of dozens of Armenian residents through the checkpoint in both directions on a daily basis, and initiation by Azerbaijan about using alternative routes, including “Aghdam-Khankandi” road, is an attempt of manipulation of international public opinion, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said in a statement on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

“It is absurd and hypocritical that Armenia, while being a country, grossly violating all the norms and principles of international law for 30 years, ignoring four UN Security Council Resolutions, as well as warnings by international organizations against Armenian aggression and policy of ethnic cleansing towards Azerbaijan, calls for measures against Azerbaijan at the international level,” the ministry stated.

“Ending attempts by Armenian officials to intervene in the reintegration measures of Armenians living in their sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, unconditional confirmation of Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity by Armenia both in words and deeds are the most necessary conditions to ensure peace in the region,” added the ministry.

News.Az