Baku slams EU ambassador’s groundless and irresponsible claim

The spokesman for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, Aykhan Hajizada, dismissed the comments from EU Ambassador Peter Michalko about Azerbaijan's judicial system as unfounded, News.Az reports.

"This claim is both groundless and irresponsible! It would be better if the Ambassador would concentrate on lack of justice and mistreatment in the court systems of certain EU countries," the spokesman said on X.

Hajizada noted that interference in the judiciary of Azerbaijan that was built on best international practices is unacceptable.

