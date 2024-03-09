Baku slams France’s unfounded statements as ‘interference’ in Azerbaijan’s internal affairs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry firmly rejected the statement of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs dated March 8, on alleged targeting of freedom of expression and press, and on arbitrary arrests in Azerbaijan.

“We consider such unfounded and biased statements as an interference in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan, the investigation process and the independence of the judiciary,” the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said in a statement.

“France, where the human rights are grossly violated, protesters during the riots are killed, bribery and corruption in the legislative structures, Islamophobia and attacks on Muslims are widely spread, and where no measures are taken to prevent a number of other human rights violations, has no moral right to raise allegations against Azerbaijan,” said the ministry.

The ministry stated that fundamental rights and freedoms, as well as media freedom, are fully guaranteed in Azerbaijan.

“We once again demand from France not to interfere in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan,” the ministry added.

News.Az