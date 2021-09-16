Baku slams French MP’s illegal visit to Azerbaijan’s Khankendi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry commented on the illegal visit of François Pupponi, a member of the French National Assembly (lower house of parliament), to the Azerbaijani town of Khankendi.

It’s not the first time that the member of the French National Assembly François Pupponi is visiting Azerbaijan’s territory illegally, Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

The spokesperson noted that Pupponi is known for his fierce anti-Azerbaijani stance.

“The deputy’s name is on the list of foreign nationals banned from entering our country for violating the laws of Azerbaijan. A ban on entry to Azerbaijan will also be imposed on the mayor of the French city of Arnouville and a representative of the Sarcelles commune, who accompanied the member of the French National Assembly during his illegal visit,” she said.

“This irresponsible and provocative behavior of the representatives of France is unacceptable and undermines the post-conflict peace-building efforts in the region,” Abdullayeva added.

News.Az