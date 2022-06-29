Baku slams remarks by deputy chief of Armenian General Staff

+ ↺ − 16 px

The information disseminated by Armenian media outlets with reference to Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Sahak Sahakyan is another confession by Yerevan regarding the deployment of illegal military formations to the territories of Azerbaijan, Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday.

At a meeting with the parents of conscripts, Sahak Sahakyan reportedly said that Armenian active service members in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan will be replaced by contract servicemen.

Abdullayeva stressed that such remarks constitute a gross violation by Armenia of the trilateral statement dated November 9/10, 2020.

“We remind that referring to Article 4 of the statement, the Armenian armed forces are withdrawn from the territories of Azerbaijan, and a Russian peacekeeping contingent is stationed in these territories. For our part, we have repeatedly stated that the Armenian side violated the provisions of the tripartite statement, including the complete withdrawal of illegal armed groups from the territory of Azerbaijan,” she said.

The spokesperson noted that at a time when Azerbaijan is taking steps to normalize relations and build peace in the post-conflict period, such an approach by the Armenian side clearly demonstrates the latter's interest in creating tension in the region, not peace.

“Such statements by Armenian officials show that the Armenian side's talk of peace is nothing but hypocrisy. It is also a clear manifestation of the aggressive policy of the Armenian side,” Abdullayeva added.

