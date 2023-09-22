Baku states readiness to provide medical assistance to wounded servicemen of Armenian origin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is ready to provide medical assistance to wounded servicemen of Armenian origin, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration said on X (Twitter), News.Az reports.

At a meeting with the ICRC Baku Office, the Azerbaijani side expressed its readiness to provide medical assistance to wounded servicemen of Armenian origin or help them through the ICRC.

"Upon the inquiry, movement of ICRC medical vehicles will be supported to collect wounded military personnel. For this purpose, we are also ready to allocate emergency medical vehicles and provide medical care. For medical evacuations to Armenia medical vehicles can also come from Armenia," Hajiyev added.

News.Az