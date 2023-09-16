Baku stills hopes to conclude peace treaty with Armenia by year-end - presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan still hopes to conclude a peace treaty with Armenia by the end of the year, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said in an interview with TASS, News.Az reports.

"We still hope for the signing of a peace treaty before the end of this year and call on the Armenian political leadership to take the main step - officially, with their signature under the peace treaty, to record recognition of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, including the Garabagh economic region of our republic, and to commit to refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of our country in the future," he said.

"Including through attempts to bring our internal issues, such as issues of our interaction with our citizens of Armenian ethnic origin in Garabagh, to international platforms under the pretext of ensuring the rights and security of this population group. These are our citizens, and their rights and security will be ensured by the Constitution of Azerbaijan," Hajiyev added.

According to the presidential aide, it is important that Armenia abandons the policy of financing separatism in Azerbaijan. "As for the activities of international mediators, we highly appreciate their contribution to the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations," he added.

Hajiyev highlighted the important role of Russia in this process, "whose active mediation ensured the signing of a trilateral agreement in November 2020, which put an end to large-scale hostilities."

"The European Union and the United States also make their contribution to the negotiation process. In general, each of the negotiation tracks is unique in its own way and helps conduct a dialogue between Baku and Yerevan on the most problematic issues," he concluded.

News.Az