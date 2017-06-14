Baku Stock Exchange quits Federation of European and Asian Stock Exchanges

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) shareholders held next annual meeting on June 4.

BSE told APA-Economics that they discussed and confirmed BSE’s annual report for 2016 (financial and management statement).

Then, BSE’s quitting Federation of European and Asian Stock Exchanges (FEAS) was discussed and confirmed. BSE has been FEAS member since 2001. Recent tendencies in FEAS seriously limits its activity, reduces its regional and international influence and strategic importance. Seven members, including BSE and Istanbul Stock Exchange have left the FEAS.

At the meeting, acting chairman of BSE Management Board Vugar Namazov has been appointed as the chairman of the BSE Management Board.

