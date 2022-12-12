Baku stresses need for Russian peacekeeping contingent to strictly observe Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in all its activities

Baku stresses need for Russian peacekeeping contingent to strictly observe Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in all its activities

The Azerbaijani side has repeatedly appealed to the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, which is deployed in the territories of Azerbaijan, to prevent illegal exploitation of natural resources and eliminate its negative impact on the environment, but to no avail, said Aykhan Hajizada, spokesman for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, News.Az reports.

Hajizada said that according to the information obtained by Azerbaijan, the illegal exploitation and looting of natural resources, as well as the deterioration of the ecological situation are observed, especially in the Gizilbulag gold and Damirli copper-molybdenum deposits.

“Since December 3, the representatives of the relevant state institutions of Azerbaijan and the Russian peacekeeping contingent have held negotiations to determine the methods of the visit and monitoring of the Azerbaijani experts to the territory,” he said.

“Despite attempt by the Azerbaijani representatives on December 10 to visit these two areas in accordance with the agreement reached, where the natural resources are illegally exploited, they were prevented from visiting the area. Due to the fact that the Russian peacekeeping contingent did not take any action, a pre-planned action by local residents prevented the visit,” the spokesman added.

Hajizada stressed that regarding this situation, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent a diplomatic note to the Russian side.

“In accordance with the agreement reached, it was once again called upon to ensure Azerbaijan's representatives' unhindered access to the mentioned deposits. It is unacceptable to obstruct such a visit or to impose any conditions. We stress the need for the Russian peacekeeping contingent, which is deployed in the territory of Azerbaijan in accordance with the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, to strictly observe the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan in all its activities,” he concluded.

