Baku strongly condemns despicable act of desecrating Holy Quran in Stockholm

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku strongly condemns the despicable act of desecrating the Holy Quran in front of the Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Stockholm, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“Islamophobic acts as an outright hate crime are not an expression of freedom of speech. We call on the Swedish government to bring perpetrators of this hate crime to justice soon,” the ministry added.

News.Az