Yandex metrika counter

Baku strongly condemns despicable act of desecrating Holy Quran in Stockholm

  • Politics
  • Share
Baku strongly condemns despicable act of desecrating Holy Quran in Stockholm

Baku strongly condemns the despicable act of desecrating the Holy Quran in front of the Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Stockholm, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“Islamophobic acts as an outright hate crime are not an expression of freedom of speech. We call on the Swedish government to bring perpetrators of this hate crime to justice soon,” the ministry added.

News about - Baku strongly condemns despicable act of desecrating Holy Quran in Stockholm


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      