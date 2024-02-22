Baku strongly condemns French President Macron’s baseless allegations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku on Thursday strongly condemned the baseless anti-Azerbaijan allegations, unilaterally defending Armenia, voiced by French President Emmanuel Macron during a joint press conference with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Paris on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

“As a country, which has never mentioned the rights of Azerbaijanis violated for nearly 30 years, displaced from their territories, and subjected to mass massacres, the French side’s statement about the rights and security of Armenians left the territories of Azerbaijan at their own will and without any violence, is completely inappropriate,” the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said in a statement.

“Moreover, it would be more appropriate for France to touch upon the importance of territorial integrity within the framework of the Alma-Ata declaration and certain maps, to clarify why, contrary to such agreements, they have not stood against the Armenian aggression and the occupation of Azerbaijani territories for almost 30 years, as well as the continuing occupation of 8 villages of Azerbaijan by Armenia.

It is unacceptable to blame Azerbaijan for taking a disproportionate response while refraining from criticizing Armenia, who took unprovoked actions disrupting the stable situation that lasted for almost 5 months. Such biased approaches should be stopped,” said the statement.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry once again declared that France’s insidious policy of creating new tension in the region, and hindering peace and stability will not yield any results.

