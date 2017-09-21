Baku subway may be provided with free Wi-Fi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Free wireless Internet access (Wi-Fi) may be installed in the Baku Metro.

The initiative to install a Wi-Fi network in the metro was put forth by Sabina Mammadli, Business Development Director of Azertelekom LLC, as part of the transport business forum organized by the Caspian European Club, according to abc.az.

"The company has already applied to the State Administration of Radio Frequencies. The problem is in tariffs for new technologies, in particular wireless communications, which have not changed since 2002. If the project is implemented at current tariffs, it turns out to be unprofitable," Mammadli said.

According to her, in this regard, the company is waiting for Tariff Council's decision on this issue, for the implementation of this initiative.

News.Az

News.Az