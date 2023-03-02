Baku summit ‘important step’ for fighting coronavirus: Algerian PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Algeria thanks President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for his contribution to the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and organization of the Summit in Baku, Prime Minister of Algeria Aymen Benabderrahmane said on Thursday.

He was speaking at the Summit-level Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19 in Baku, News.Az reports.

The Algerian premier stressed that the Baku summit is an important step for fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Benabderrahmane also affirmed his country’s readiness to contribute to the global fight against the pandemic.

He also noted that the fair distribution of vaccines is an important condition for the effective fight against the deadly disease.

“Algeria is prepared to support and join existing initiatives to accelerate the economic recovery of the NAM member countries in order to combat the pandemic's consequences,” Benabderrahmane added.

